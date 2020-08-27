Fuel sales drop by 16% in July due to drop in aviation fuel

Total petroleum product sales marked an annual reduction of 15.9% fuelled mainly by the steep decline in the sales of aviation fuel, as air traffic has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to data released by the Statistical Service of Cyprus (Cystat), the total sales of petroleum products in July amounted to 113,675 tonnes, recording a decrease of 15.9% compared to July 2019.

Decreases were observed in the sales of motor gasoline by 1.7% and in the provisions of aviation kerosene by 76.7%, while the sales of gasoil low sulphur increased by 2,7%.

Sales from filling stations have registered an increase of 0,3% to 60.788 tonnes, Cystat reported.

During the period January – July 2020, the total sales of petroleum products registered a decrease of 17.5% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Nevertheless, compared to the previous month, total fuel sales recorded an increase of 22.8% with increases registered in the provisions of aviation kerosene and light fuel oil for marine use, as well as in the sales of motor gasoline, gasoil low sulphur, asphalt and liquefied petroleum gases.

Sales of kerosene, gasoil and heavy fuel oil, however, declined.

The total stocks of petroleum products at the end of July 2020 recorded a drop of 17.5% compared to the end of the previous month.

