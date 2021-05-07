From Classical to Modern: concert at Rialto Theatre

The Russian pianist Tatiana Stupak, and the Italian cellist Fabio Cavaggion, will perform a variety of music, comprising well-known classical and modern popular works. Cavaggion graduated from the Conservatoire in Reggio Calabria in 1991. Since then, he has worked with orchestras in Italy, Malta, and Portugal. He recently moved to Cyprus.

The classical programme will include works by Gounod/Bach (Méditation: Ave Maria, on Bach’s Prelude No.1), Albinoni/Giazotto (Adagio in G minor), Piazzolla (Libertango and Oblivion) and Saint-Saëns (The Swan, from Carnival of the Animals). The contemporary popular works will include Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ from his album ‘Divide’.

When Wednesday, May 12 at 7.30pm (75’)

Where Rialto Theatre, Limassol

Tickets: €15/12