News Local Friends of Cyprus in US welcome Pompeo's arms lifting decision

Friends of Cyprus in US welcome Pompeo’s arms lifting decision

Friends of Cyprus in the US have welcomed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s decision to waive restrictions and allow the export of non-lethal defence articles and services to the Republic of Cyprus.

Among those welcoming Tuesday’s milestone decision are Senator Robert Menendez and congressmen from opposite camps David Cicilline and Gus Bilirakis.

Also, the American Jewish Committee (AJC) and the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC). As well as AHEPA – the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association.

In a statement, Menendez who authored and introduced EastMed Act in the U.S. Senate said he was “delighted to see recognition of the importance of our relationship with Cyprus, a reliable strategic partner for our nation. It is in our national security interest to lift these outdated decades-long arms restrictions and deepen our security relationship with the Republic of Cyprus.”

He added: “I welcome this signal of our commitment towards a mutually beneficial partnership with Cyprus, and look forward to the continued implementation of the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act, the foundation of a sustained and durable U.S. policy to this important region of the world.”

Democratic congressman Cicilline, from Rhode Island, in a message posted on his Twitter account said “I started the effort to lift the arms embargo on Cyprus four years ago because it wasn’t in our interests. Today, the State Department finally lifted it, making America and the eastern Mediterranean more secure.”

Republican congressman from Florida Bilirakis said in a post on Twitter:  “American values and national interests are advanced through a stronger bilateral relationship with #Cyprus. Today, I am thrilled that @SecPompeo exercised the provisions of the #EastMedAct – which I coauthored – to lift the arms embargo on Cyprus and allow non-lethal aid.”
AHEPA’s statement said:

“We commend the Trump administration for recognizing it is in the best interest of the United States to take this action that further enhances relations between the United States and the Republic of Cyprus.”

It added: “The United States recognizes the Republic of Cyprus as a strategic partner, especially in combating terrorism and providing regional stability, and this partial lifting of the prohibition of arms is the next logical step in the relationship’s progression that began with 2018’s Statement of Intent agreement.”

As for the statement of AJC and HALC, it said:  “Secretary Pompeo’s action is a milestone in the U.S.-Cyprus bilateral relationship, one that will have a positive effect on the increasingly integrated Eastern Mediterranean.”

It added: “Given Cyprus’ strategic location and key diplomatic ties in the region, the U.S. needed to have a substantive security relationship with Nicosia. Today’s move, coupled with the inclusion of Cyprus in the International Military Education and Training Program, reinforces a critical relationship with a sister democracy in a strategically vital region,” he added.
(CNA)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleLego sales surge as housebound families turn to play
Next articleNew school plan for the support of immigrant students

Top Stories

Local

Bill to protect ‘Z’ car companies over out-of-court fines left pending

Maria Bitar -
A new bill is under public discussion providing that settlement of out-of-court fines for traffic violations committed by tourists/drivers of rental cars will be...
Read more
Local

New school plan for the support of immigrant students

Maria Bitar -
A plan for the reception and integration of immigrant students in the island's educational system has been drafted aiming to facilitate schools on this...
Read more
Local

Friends of Cyprus in US welcome Pompeo’s arms lifting decision

Annie Charalambous -
Friends of Cyprus in the US have welcomed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s decision to waive restrictions and allow the export of non-lethal defence...
Read more
World

Lego sales surge as housebound families turn to play

Annie Charalambous -
Sales of Lego jumped 14% in the first six months of the year as families under coronavirus lockdowns spent more time playing together at home, the...
Read more
Local

Party-goers attack neighbour after police respond to noise pollution call

Maria Bitar -
Paphos police are investigating a case of assault and malicious damage in the early hours of Wednesday after their response to a call for...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Marinated beef souvlaki

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg beef steak (fillet or rib-eye), cut into cubes (slightly larger than pork) 1 red + 1 yellow + 1 green pepper cut into...
Read more
Local Food

Quinoa burgers with beans and halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 cup red quinoa 1 cup cannellini beans, cooked and mashed 1 cup halloumi, grated ½ cup gruyere cheese, grated 1 spring onion, chopped 2 eggs, beaten 2 tablespoons fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Lasagne with anari and spinach

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 18 lasagne noodles 1 kg (3 bunches) spinach, the leaves only, without the stems, well rinsed 400 g fresh anari 45 g (3 teaspoons) soft butter 50 g...
Read more
Local Food

Gigandes beans with feta

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 400g (About 2 ½ cups) gigantes beans 1 big onion, finely chopped 5 sprigs of celery, finely chopped1 clove of garlic in slices 1 teaspoon tomato pancake2...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Bill to protect ‘Z’ car companies over out-of-court fines left pending

Maria Bitar -
A new bill is under public discussion providing that settlement of out-of-court fines for traffic violations committed by tourists/drivers of rental cars will be...
Read more
Local

New school plan for the support of immigrant students

Maria Bitar -
A plan for the reception and integration of immigrant students in the island's educational system has been drafted aiming to facilitate schools on this...
Read more
Local

Party-goers attack neighbour after police respond to noise pollution call

Maria Bitar -
Paphos police are investigating a case of assault and malicious damage in the early hours of Wednesday after their response to a call for...
Read more
Local

Overnight clashes with police at Pournara refugee camp

Annie Charalambous -
Refugees and asylum seekers at the Pournara refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia on Tuesday evening clashed with police after they arrested a non-resident who was...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros