in-cyprus"Friends for Oscars": charity performance live from London at Satiriko theatre

“Friends for Oscars”: charity performance live from London at Satiriko theatre

A hilarious comedy revolving around the lives of two couples and a most dynamic mother in law living in South London in the year 2021.

Chris is a part time plumber, his wife Jenny is full time a nurse, Tom is a teacher of Art, his wife Samantha is an unemployed hairdresser whilst Mrs Saunders (007), is a dynamic, wealthy and most experienced divorcee.

With so many more comic characters such as Roger the bouncer, Olga the famous poet, Akel the greatest pizza delivery man, Hobson the crazy butler and others, it is a comedy packed with laughter and in some parts, even suspense ! As they all somehow end up heading for Oscars, the message is one …

Nothing is impossible, just take it as it comes!

 

When November 24-26 at 8pm
December 12 (online streaming) at 8pm
Where Nicosia Satiriko Theatre
Tickets: €15
Duration: 105’
Language: English
Location
Suitable for Ages: 15+

By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleHamilton wins in Qatar with Verstappen second
Next articleRapid antigen testing units – 23 November 2021

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros