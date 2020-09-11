News World Friday marks nineteen years since 9/11 attack on America

The Tribute in Light installation is tested over lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center, as seen from the borough of Brooklyn, the night before the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York City, U.S., September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday marks the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack on America.

Both President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will commemorate the dark anniversary in rural Pennsylvania where one of the hijacked planes crashed in a field.

It’s the second time Trump will mark the September 11 attack with a visit to the site. He visited the Pentagon in 2017 and 2019.

Nearly six months after the coronavirus forced its closure, the 9/11 Memorial Museum will be reopening on the anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

First it will open to those who lost loved ones and then to the general public.

By Annie Charalambous
