Friday marks nineteen years since 9/11 attack on America

Friday marks the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack on America.
Both President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will commemorate the dark anniversary in rural Pennsylvania where one of the hijacked planes crashed in a field.
It’s the second time Trump will mark the September 11 attack with a visit to the site. He visited the Pentagon in 2017 and 2019.
Nearly six months after the coronavirus forced its closure, the 9/11 Memorial Museum will be reopening on the anniversary of the terrorist attacks.