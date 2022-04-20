Fresh meat and Easter dishes prices this year are all on the rise

The Consumer Protection Service has completed a survey to collect data on prices of fresh meat and Easter dishes all of which are on the rise this year, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

“As far as fresh meat is concerned, prices were received from 85 points of sale – big and small supermarkets and neighborhood butchers- while for the dishes from 60 points of sale – big and small supermarkets and bakeries,” a Service announcement said.

“The Price Observatory covers all districts and is a useful information tool for the consumer…the prices were valid as of Tuesday, April 19,” it added.

Specifically, lamb is 17% more expensive this year compared to Easter 2021 and flaounes (traditional Easter cheese pies) are 20% more pricey than last year’s.

The average price of a lamb at supermarkets this year is €8.07 per kilo while last year it was €6.89 per kilo.

Respectively, flaounes this year are at the average cost of €11.08 per kilo while in 2021 the price was about €9.18 per kilo.

Taking into account all points of sale from where prices were obtained, the average price for lamb is €9.04 per kilo.