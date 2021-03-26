Things to do Eat & Drink Fresh ideas for Lent: Inga’s Veggie Heaven in downtown Nicosia

Fresh ideas for Lent: Inga’s Veggie Heaven in downtown Nicosia

Inga’s veggie heaven is a small casual cafe located in the heart of the downtown Nicosia. They offer healthy options for breakfast, lunch as well as light and tasty snacks, serving fresh homemade vegetarian and vegan dishes. Their food is made with love and they only use fresh natural ingredients. Try their red lentil dhal made of red lentils and brown rice, the “Spice Me Up Burger” with vegetarian burger. the BBQ Pulled Jack with jackfruit and vegan barbecue sauce served with salad, hummus and potatoes.

Opening Hours:

Tuesday – Saturday  9:30am– 5:30pm

Sunday, Monday – closed

Address:

Dimonaktos 2, Nicosia

Tel 22 344674

Also available for delivery via Wolt and Foody

By Lisa Liberti
