Fresh fruit, vegetables on supermarket shelves Holy Saturday, despite coinciding May 1 holiday

Food retailers to stay open on Holy Saturday which also coincides this year with the May 1 Labour Day holiday will stock their shelves with fresh fruit and vegetables as well.

Even though official rules and regulations on the May 1 Day holiday forbids this, providing that all labourers abstain from work that day, Philenews reports.

Nonetheless, Fruit and Vegetable Farmers’ Association Polys Kattashis said they have decided to work on May Day so as to dispose off vulnerable produce.

Otherwise, he added, they will be forced to throw them away since grocery stores will remain closed both on Easter Sunday and Monday.

Many supermarkets all across Cyprus have expressed intention to open on Holy Saturday so as to serve consumers who celebrate in a grand way Christ’s resurrection on Easter Sunday.

Kattashis also said that especially now that the world is experiencing the unprecedented coronavirus crisis authorities should be more flexible considering the difficulties farmers are confronted with.

As for the prices of vegetables, they are generally available at reasonable prices except for the cucumbers.

Their prices increased substantially from one day to another with greenhouse cucumbers go for €2.30 per kilo and field cucumbers for €2.80.

The price of tomatoes remains at 90 cents, eggplants at 90 cents, zucchinis €1.30, cauliflowers at 50 cents, cabbage at 50 cents, carrots at 80 cents and artichokes at €1 per kilo .

Green peppers go for €2.80 per kilo, beans for €3.50, peas for €3.80 and beans for €1.80.