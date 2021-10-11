Frenchman suffers serious injuries in powered paragliding fall in Cape Greco

A 51-year-old French paraglider on Sunday afternoon suffered serious injuries after falling violently in a wild area in Cape Greco, Famagusta district.

According to the Search and Rescue Coordination Center, information was received regarding the fall of a motor-powered paraglider in an inaccessible location in ​​Cape Greco area.

The Centre immediately mobilized the Fire Service of Paralimni Station, police patrols and a state hospital ambulance.

After retrieving the injured man Fire Service members carefully carried him to the ambulance which transferred him to Famagusta General Hospital.