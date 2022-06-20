NewsLocalFrench tourist dies after motorcycle accident, his partner still in serious condition

French tourist dies after motorcycle accident, his partner still in serious condition

Nicosia: Man dies and woman is injured in road accident

A 37-year-old French tourist died early on Monday, two days after the motorcycle he was driving in coastal Paphos collided with a car.

His 30-year-old female partner and co-rider is in serious condition in Nicosia General Hospital. Neither of them was wearing a helmet, police said on Monday.

Their motorcycle collided with a car driven by a 38-year-old Greek Cypriot woman and the seriously injured couple was rushed to Paphos General Hospital.

The man was kept in the intensive care unit unit of the city’s hospital and the woman was first treated there and then taken to Nicosia for further specialised treatment.

By Annie Charalambous
