French Spring Music Evening at Brasserie Au Bon Plaisir on May 14

Brasserie Au Bon Plaisir keeps promoting the young talented scene of Nicosia and this time welcomes again the Young Baritone Edgar Evoyan, together with pianist and Soprane Zara Barkhoudarian.

Vibrant voices extended repertoire from Lyrical to entertainment. You have an appointment with emotion and enhanced diner experience !

Artists are performing the French traditional way, “on the hat”.

Regular à la carte menu.

When May 14 at 8 pm

Where Brasserie Au Bon Plaisir

Reservations 96755111