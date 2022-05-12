in-cyprusFrench Spring Music Evening at Brasserie Au Bon Plaisir on May 14

French Spring Music Evening at Brasserie Au Bon Plaisir on May 14

Talking About Music In French
Talking About Music In French
Brasserie Au Bon Plaisir keeps promoting the young talented scene of Nicosia and this time welcomes again the Young Baritone Edgar Evoyan, together with pianist and Soprane Zara Barkhoudarian.

1111иб

Vibrant voices extended repertoire from Lyrical to entertainment. You have an appointment with emotion and enhanced diner experience !
Artists are performing the French traditional way, “on the hat”.
Regular à la carte menu.
When May 14 at 8 pm
Where Brasserie Au Bon Plaisir
Location
Reservations 96755111
By Lisa Liberti
Previous article26-year-old wanted for sexual assault (photo)
Next articleLargest white diamond to ever come to auction sold for $21.8 million in Geneva

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros