NewsLocalFrench Rafale aircraft to fly over Cyprus airspace as part of military...

French Rafale aircraft to fly over Cyprus airspace as part of military exercise

French Rafale aircraft on Tuesday are flying over Cyprus airspace between 1200 and 1800 local time as part of a new military air exercise name-coded “TALIOS-2 2021”.

Also participating in the exercise is French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle and air defense systems of the Republic of Cyprus, according to a  Defense Ministry statement.

Part of the implementation of the defense cooperation programme between Cyprus and France, the exercise will take place in part of the Republic of Cyprus territory and airspace.

By Annie Charalambous
