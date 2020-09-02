Photos French President Emmanuel Macron visits Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron visits Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron hugs blast victim Tamara Tayah as he attends a ceremony to plant a cedar with members of the NGO Jouzour Loubnan in Jaj, near Beirut, Lebanon September 1, 2020.

Source:REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

