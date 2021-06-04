NewsWorldFrench police dismantle migrant camp housing hundreds in Calais

French police dismantle migrant camp housing hundreds in Calais

French police dismantled a makeshift migrant camp in the northern port of Calais on Friday, removing hundreds of people in one of biggest operations of its kind in recent months.

Since the easing of the coronavirus lockdown and the reopening of the borders within the European Union, migrants have begun to flock to Calais again, hoping to reach Britain via the Channel Tunnel.

Local authorities said the number of migrants had significantly increased in recent weeks, finding shelter in sheds and makeshift shelters in the southern part of the town.

“Several hundred migrants were identified on the premises, including about 30 children,” they said in a statement.

The operation started at around 6 a.m. with the migrants being taken to various reception centres in the region.

Authorities have repeatedly dismantled illegal campsites only for them to pop up again elsewhere within months.

Many of the migrants have fled to France from North Africa, the Middle East and Asia, escaping countries blighted by wars and poverty.

Since the dismantling of the huge “Calais Jungle” in 2016, where up to 9,000 people lived, migrants are now scattered in several camps, most on the outskirts of Calais. (Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleGOLDEN COMPANIES OF CYPRUS – From 1800 till today!
Next articleResidents of Nicosia to pay 1,407 euros daily for cleanliness and guarding of Eleftheria Square

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros