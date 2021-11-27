French National Assembly delegation in Cyprus on Sunday for working visit

NewsLocalFrench National Assembly delegation in Cyprus on Sunday for working visit

A delegation of the France–Cyprus friendship group in the French National Assembly arrives on Sunday for a visit to Cyprus at the invitation of the House of Representatives.

The delegation will be composed of the group’s chairwoman Nadia Essyan and members Florence Granjus and Sophie Mette, according to an official announcement in Nicosia.

The French delegation will be received by Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and House  President Annita Demetriou.

The group will also hold separate meetings with the chairman and the members of the Cyprus–France Friendship group in the Cypriot Parliament, Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, Minister of the Interior Nicos Nouris and Vice Mayor of Famagusta Chrysanthos Zanettos and members of the Famagusta Municipal Board in Dherynia.

The delegation will also visit the French-Cypriot school, the French Institute and the Cyprus Institute.

The delegation will also tour the Nicosia city centre, while the delegation members will attend separate lunches with the Mayor of Larnaca and Cypriot MPs from the districts of Nicosia and Paphos.

By Annie Charalambous
