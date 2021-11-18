French motocross star does daring double front flip off massive cliff

NewsWorldFrench motocross star does daring double front flip off massive cliff

French motocross star Tom Pages launched off a 179-meter (558-foot) cliff doing a double front flip before deploying a parachute and gliding down a French gorge in Avoriaz.

The stomach-sinking stunt is being called a ‘world’s first’ trick and took Pages off a seven-meter (23-foot) launch and over the cliff’s edge surrounded by the stunning beauty of the French resort.

After successfully completing two complete front flips, Pages released a specially designed parachute and glided to safety over the picturesque ravine. A second chute deployed on his motorcycle.

The 36-year-old daredevil, who has five X Games gold medals in addition to two silvers and a bronze, said he wanted to combine motocross and parachuting in a remarkable, one-of-a-kind stunt.

