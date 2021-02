French Health Minister Olivier Veran was vaccinated on Monday against COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in the city of Melun, in the Paris region, BFM television reported.

Veran, who was visiting the centre, was asked to his surprise whether he wanted to get the AstraZeneca jab. After asking whether he woudn’t deprive anyone of the shot, he agreed.

“I didn’t feel anything. You were great,” Veran told the nurse who administered the shot.

(Reuters)