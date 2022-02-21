French EU Presidency says Biden and Putin agree in principle to Ukraine summit

NewsWorldFrench EU Presidency says Biden and Putin agree in principle to Ukraine...

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday (February 21), provided Russia does not invade its neighbour.

In a statement released early Monday, the Elysee Palace said Macron had pitched both leaders on a summit over “security and strategic stability in Europe.”

“Presidents Biden and Putin have both accepted the principle of such a summit,” the statement said, before adding that such a meeting would be impossible if Russia invaded Ukraine as Western nations fear it plans to.

The White House did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The announcement – released after a volley of phone calls between Macron and leaders on both sides of the Atlantic – comes after a week of heightened tensions spurred by Russia’s military buildup up and down the Ukrainian border.

