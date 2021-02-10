Insider Economy Freight transport declines sharply due to Covid lockdown measures

Domestic freight transfers declined marginally in third quarter of 2020, while freight transports to and from Cyprus marked a steep reduction reflecting the restrictive measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

According to data published by the Statistical Service of Cyprus (Cystat), during the period July-September 2020, the total weight of goods transported by road in Cyprus showed a marginal decrease of 0.3% compared to the corresponding period of 2019, while the weight of freight transported from and to Cyprus recorded a significant decrease of 18.8%.

(CNA)

By gavriella
