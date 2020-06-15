News Local Free WiFi at six locations in Paralimni

The Municipality of Paralimni has announced that it has successfully completed the European WiFi4EU programme in collaboration with COSMOS WIRELESS.

The project falls under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) which supports the development of high performance networks, sustainable and effectively interconnected in the fields of transport, energy and digital services.

The free WiFi4EU network has been installed at the following locations:

• in Metropolis Square in the centre of the city
• in the sports hall
• at the municipal swimming pool
• in “Lefkola” Square in Protaras
• at the municipal stadium “Tasos Markos”
• at the tennis court at the sports centre

Members of the public can access the internet free of charge without using passwords.

The Municipality said it would further expand the services to other locations such as Melizona Square in Protaras, the Municipal Amphitheatre and the Traditional House.

 

