Free streams from more than 20 European opera houses

Watch live streams as the operas themselves unfold in the opera house through OperaVision, an online opera streaming initiative supported by the European Union’s Creative Europe programme.

View your favourite performances, subtitled, on demand. Learn about the art form and specific productions by browsing the platform’s richly populated digital library, stories, and articles. Discover resources for young audiences and for artistic career development. In English, French, and German, thoughtfully curated, and free to browse and explore.

OperaVision builds on the success of The Opera Platform, with more contributing opera companies from more countries, under the editorial supervision of Opera Europa, the European association of opera companies and festivals.

OperaVision brings together 29 partners from 17 countries and invites the public to travel and discover the diversity of opera wherever they are and whenever they want.

Click here to view the full schedule of online performances.

