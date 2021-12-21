NewsLocalFree self-tests in pharmacies as of today

Free self-tests in pharmacies as of today

Petros Kassarjian displays rapid antigen COVID-19 self-testing kits at his drugstore, as the country starts free distribution, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Athens, Greece April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

The Ministry of Health informs that the free distribution of self-test kits from the pharmacies will start as of today and citizens can receive the package of five self-tests within a period of one month from the start of the procedure, just once. Through the process of the rapid antigen self-tests, citizens will be able to protect both their health and that of their loved ones.

Beneficiaries are the citizens who have completed their vaccination scheme with two doses for the two-dose vaccines and one dose for the single-dose vaccine or received the booster shot and are also beneficiaries of the GESY.

Beneficiaries of the GESY may get their self-test kits from pharmacies which are contracted with the GHS, upon presentation of proof of identification.

In case of a positive result, citizens should contact their Personal Doctor to refer them for a PCR test at a Public Health Centre in the district of their residence.

