Free rapid tests Sunday August 1st and who is eligible

As for tomorrow, health ministry funded rapid tests are no longer free for everyone, following a cabinet decision of July 2nd.

According to the latest directive, those allowed free rapid tests are:

-underaged individuals 12 to 17 without the consent of their parents or legal guardians for vaccination

-adults with medical conditions that do not allow vaccinations-this has to be supported and corroborated by a medical certificate and following an examination of their request by the Health Ministry and National Medical Association ad-hoc committees

-pregnant women who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, providing a medical certificate from their gynecologist. Women can present the medical certificate at rapid test areas from August 1st through to August 7th. From August 8th onwards they will need approval from the Health Ministry and the National Medical Association

-People who have received the first dose of the jab for under a period of three weeks for which they are obliged to undergo testing as a condition for the safe pass. The vaccination card has to be presented

-People who have completed their vaccination but wish to continue rapid tests to monitor their health or other reasons

-those with a covid recovery certificate in the past 180 days who want to undergo a rapid test for health monitoring or other reasons

Identification is necessary for everyone.

Here are the free rapid test areas for the groups of people defined above:

Limassol (12 areas)

-TEPAK, Tassos Papadopoulos building, Ayia Zoni