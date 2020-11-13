Free PCR tests for employees exempted from Limassol and Pafos lockdown to begin Monday

In the coming weekend of on Monday the latest, Health Authorities will begin a free PCR test programme for employees exempted from the lockdown measures in Limassol and Pafos, a Ministry of Health spokesperson has said on Friday.

As Covid-19 cases spiked since early October, mainly in Pafos and Limassol, the Cyprus government imposed lock down measures for the two cities until the end of November. According to a degree issued by the Minister of Health, employees exempted from travel ban to and from the two cities will be required to present a negative covid-19 as of November 18.

The Ministry decided to subsidise the PCR test to facilitate these employees, Margarita Kyriakou said during a press conference for the presentation of Cyprus National Covid-19 report until November 8.

The decision for a negative PCR test was taken as a precaution as these persons will travel and will have contacts in other cities, she said, adding that these employees may carry the virus wihout having nay symptoms.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Health announced that mobile PCR test units will operate in Limassol and Pafos at designated points to be specified in the coming days.

The Ministry also said that a detailed list of employees which will be required to present a negative PCR test will be announced at a later stage.

(CNA)