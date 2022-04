The Department of Postal Services at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works announced on Wednesday that it will accept for free parcels containing humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine from Wednesday, April 6 to Monday, April 18.

In order for postal exemption to apply, parcels must contain medicines, sanitary items, long-life food, baby food, clothing, they must be contained in solid packaging and that they must not exceed five kilograms in weight and a value of €100.