Free Nicosia City Tour by ESN on September 19

Are you an Erasmus Student or a newly arrived person in Cyprus but don’t know the down town Nicosia yet? Have you ever been in a new city and felt lost? Don’t worry! There is a way to get to know it better!

The tour is the first event of many belonging to a new project between Europa Nostra and ESN, named “Cultural Heritage on Erasmus”, you guessed it, it will be awesome

“Cultural Heritage on Erasmus” is a joint project of ESN and Europa Nostra, and in collaboration with the European Heritage Youth Ambassadors programme (ESACH, Europa Nostra and the European Heritage Tribune).

There is a city tour prepared for the newcomers! You will see all the important monuments and points, make history fun, but we will take you to the best places for a night out or a chill coffee, even the more secret ones!



Don’t forget to bring your curiosity and excitement with you

The places you will visit are:

– Ledra street

– Human Rights Monument

– Faneromeni

– Onasagorou street

– Laiki Gitonia

– Mosque

– Hamam

– Statue of liberty

– Hadjigeorgakis Kornesios Mansion

– Holy Archbishopric

– Ammochostos Gate

– Ermou street

– Green line

When Sunday, 19 September 2021 at 5pm 17:00

Where Old Nicosia City

Meeting point: Eleftheria Square

Price: Free

Wear your comfy shoes and join as for a journey in the Old City!

Masks are mandatory.

Please keep in mind that all necessary health regulations are followed

*SafePass is required*

– valid 72hour rapid test or PCR test

– Vaccination certificate

– COVID-19 recovery certificate (valid 14 days after testing positive and for 180 days)