Free Nicosia City Tour by ESN on September 19

Are you an Erasmus Student or a newly arrived person in Cyprus but don’t know the down town Nicosia yet? Have you ever been in a new city and felt lost? Don’t worry! There is a way to get to know it better!
The tour is the first event of many belonging to a new project between Europa Nostra and ESN, named “Cultural Heritage on Erasmus”, you guessed it, it will be awesome
“Cultural Heritage on Erasmus” is a joint project of ESN and Europa Nostra, and in collaboration with the European Heritage Youth Ambassadors programme (ESACH, Europa Nostra and the European Heritage Tribune).
There is a city tour prepared for the newcomers! You will see all the important monuments and points, make history fun, but we will take you to the best places for a night out or a chill coffee, even the more secret ones!
Don’t forget to bring your curiosity and excitement with you
The places you will visit are:
– Ledra street
– Human Rights Monument
– Faneromeni
– Onasagorou street
– Laiki Gitonia
– Mosque
– Hamam
– Statue of liberty
– Hadjigeorgakis Kornesios Mansion
– Holy Archbishopric
– Ammochostos Gate
– Ermou street
– Green line
When Sunday, 19 September 2021 at 5pm 17:00
Where Old Nicosia City
Meeting point: Eleftheria Square
Price: Free
Wear your comfy shoes and join as for a journey in the Old City!
Masks are mandatory.
Please keep in mind that all necessary health regulations are followed
*SafePass is required*
– valid 72hour rapid test or PCR test
– Vaccination certificate
– COVID-19 recovery certificate (valid 14 days after testing positive and for 180 days)
