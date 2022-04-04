in-cyprusFree guided tour in Nicosia on April 9

Free guided tour in Nicosia on April 9

Τake the opportunity to learn about the most important landmarks of the city on a journey into the history of the old and new city! Some of the landmarks that you will see during this tour are the Old Town Hall, Paphos Gate, Faneromeni Church, New Town Hall, Famagusta Gate, Archbishop Palace, Hammam Omerye, and Costanza Bastion
Meeting point: Eleftheria’s Square
Duration: 3 hours
Organizers: Visit Nicosia, Visit Cyprus, Nicosia Municipality
When Saturday, April 9 from 10 am till 1pm
By Lisa Liberti
