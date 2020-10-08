Free Famagusta sends humanitarian aid to Lebanon

The Agia Napa Marina and the Holy Bishopric of Konstantia (Famagusta), in an initiative with the cooperation of the Ministry of Defense and the National Guard General Staff have sent five tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon.

The operation began this morning. Food and medicines have been be sent to Lebanon in four boats, as part of the solidarity and assistance to the people of Lebanon after the deadly explosion of 4 August 2020.

Ayia Napa marina director Constantinos Fititris noted that the initiative could not have taken place without the assistance of the National Guard.

