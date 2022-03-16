Free dental checkups of citizens

Free dental checkups will take place on Friday 18 March outside the General Hospitals of Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos, and Famagusta.

This is part of the Health Ministry’s actions to sensitize the public as to the importance of preventive dental checkups.

A recent epidemiological research showed that even though there has been improvement in the sector of Cypriots’ oral health, the needs for dental care are not satisfactory.

World Oral Health Day is observed annually on 20 March, and launches a year-long campaign dedicated to raising global awareness of the issues around oral health and the importance of oral hygiene so that governments, health associations and the general public can work together to achieve healthier mouths and happier lives.