NewsLocalFree dental checkup of citizens; when and where

Free dental checkup of citizens; when and where

Dentist
Dentist

Free dental checkups will take place on Friday 18 March outside the General Hospitals of Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos, and Famagusta.

This is part of the Health Ministry’s actions to sensitize the public as to the importance of preventive dental checkups.

A recent epidemiological research showed that even though there has been improvement in the sector of Cypriots’ oral health, the needs for dental care are not satisfactory.

World Oral Health Day is observed annually on 20 March, and launches a year-long campaign dedicated to raising global awareness of the issues around oral health and the importance of oral hygiene so that governments, health associations and the general public can work together to achieve healthier mouths and happier lives.

By gavriella
Previous article20-year-old drives under the influence of drugs and without insurance
Next articleZelensky addresses nation as Russia’s offensive enters day 14

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros