Free Covid-19 tests on Cypriots who left before August 2 and return from Greece after August 6

Cyprus’ Ministry of Health has announced that Cypriot citizens and residents who departed for Greece from Cyprus up to and including August 2 and are returning to Cyprus after August 6 will be able to be tested for Covid-19 for free upon their arrival.

The Ministry issued today a new announcement after having moved yesterday Greece to Category B as of August 6th following an increased number of Covid-19 cases from passengers returning from Greece in the last few days.

According to the Ministry of Health, as passengers from Category B countries must present a negative corona virus test or be tested in Cyprus upon arrival, and due to the inconvenience caused to Cypriots and permanent residents of the Republic who travelled to Greece before August 2 and plan to return after August 6, they will be able to undergo a laboratory test at the airport free of charge.

It is noted that they must provide and submit to the laboratory a copy of a ticket and/or a boarding pass.

Source: CNA