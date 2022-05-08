NewsLocalFree coronavirus testing units on Monday, for those eligible

Free coronavirus testing units on Monday, for those eligible

Listed below are coronavirus testing units all across Cyprus provided free by the government for eligible citizens.

Those citizens who can take advantage of this must carry proof of identity with them (that is, Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc).

District

Location of testing units

Operating hours

Telephone

Lefkosia

(12 units)

 Nicosia Mall 9 am – 6 pm

94041843
Agios Georgios Church, Latsia 9 am – 6 pm

99146623
Dali Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm

94041843
Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis 9 am – 6 pm

94041843
Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos) 9 am – 6 pm

99146623
Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli 9 am – 6 pm

99146623
Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery 9 am – 6 pm

94041843
Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area, behind entrance) 9 am – 6 pm

99146623
Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia 2 pm – 6 pm

99146623
Aglantzia Healthcare Centre (entrance opposite Lefkoniko Municipality) 9 am – 6 pm

99146623
Agios Dometios Municipality (courtyard) 9 am – 6 pm

94041843
European University Cyprus (cafeteria) 9 am – 6 pm

99146623

Lemesos

(6 units)

 Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia 9 am – 6 pm

94041843
Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall 9 am – 6 pm

99790687
My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store) 9 am – 6 pm

99790687
Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church) 9 am – 6 pm

99790687
Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6) 9 am – 6 pm

94041843
Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building 7:30 am – 6 pm

99790687

Larnaka

(3 units)

 

 Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm

94041843
Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area) 9 am – 6 pm

94041843
Livadia Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Pafos

(2units)

 Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance) 9 am – 6 pm

94041843
Former District Officer Residence 9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Ammochostos

(3 units)

 Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area) 9 am – 6 pm

94041843
Sotira Social Support Centre (opposite Municipality) 9 am – 6 pm

94056785
Frenaros Community Council 9 am – 6 pm

99146623
By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleAs of Monday, development can take place by property owners in British Bases area
Next articleSixty feared dead in Ukraine school bombed by Russia

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros