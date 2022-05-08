Free coronavirus testing units on Monday, for those eligible

Listed below are coronavirus testing units all across Cyprus provided free by the government for eligible citizens.
Those citizens who can take advantage of this must carry proof of identity with them (that is, Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc).
|
District
|
Location of testing units
|
Operating hours
|
Telephone
|
Lefkosia
(12 units)
|Nicosia Mall
|9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|Agios Georgios Church, Latsia
|9 am – 6 pm
|
99146623
|Dali Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis
|9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)
|9 am – 6 pm
|
99146623
|Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli
|9 am – 6 pm
|
99146623
|Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery
|9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area, behind entrance)
|9 am – 6 pm
|
99146623
|Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia
|2 pm – 6 pm
|
99146623
|Aglantzia Healthcare Centre (entrance opposite Lefkoniko Municipality)
|9 am – 6 pm
|
99146623
|Agios Dometios Municipality (courtyard)
|9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|European University Cyprus (cafeteria)
|9 am – 6 pm
|
99146623
|
Lemesos
(6 units)
|Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia
|9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall
|9 am – 6 pm
|
99790687
|My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)
|9 am – 6 pm
|
99790687
|Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)
|9 am – 6 pm
|
99790687
|Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6)
|9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building
|7:30 am – 6 pm
|
99790687
|
Larnaka
(3 units)
|Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|Livadia Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Pafos
(2units)
|Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)
|9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|Former District Officer Residence
|9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|
Ammochostos
(3 units)
|Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|
94041843
|Sotira Social Support Centre (opposite Municipality)
|9 am – 6 pm
|
94056785
|Frenaros Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|
99146623