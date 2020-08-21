DIKO’s President Nikolas Papadopoulos, offered his condolences on the passing of Michalis Frederikos founder of Frederick University, in a post on his personal Twitter account today saying: “Michalis Frederikos belongs to an elite group of Cypriots, who with their vision, hard work and determination, developed and promoted Cyprus in the fields of education, research, and technology. Condolences to his family and to Frederick University”.
in-cyprus Frederick University founder Michalis Frederikos passes away
Frederick University founder Michalis Frederikos passes away
Top Stories
Economy
Cyprus trade deficit records drop in first five months of 2020
Cyprus' trade deficit fell from €1,865.8 million in the first five months of last year to €1,723.6 million in the first five months of...
Local
Eleven new coronavirus cases detected out of 3,201 tests
The Ministry of Health has announced that 11 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Local
Infrastructures needed for e-learning to work split into three categories
"The infrastructures needed in schools for e-learning to work will be split into three categories", said today the Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and...
in-cyprus
Frederick University founder Michalis Frederikos passes away
DIKO's President Nikolas Papadopoulos, offered his condolences on the passing of Michalis Frederikos founder of Frederick University, in a post on his personal Twitter...
Local
EUCO aware of plans to reopen Varosha, calls Turkey to commit to Cyprus solution
The European Commission is aware of the announcements about plans to reopen the fenced-off area of Varosha and it will continue to be guided...
Taste
Local Food
Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Local Food
Homemade lemonade
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Local Food
‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Local Food
Mini potato canapes baked on salt
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
RELATED ARTICLES
COVID-19 – Pilot walks through the airport in Detroit
An airline pilot traveling during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walks between terminals at the airport in Detroit, Michigan, U.S.
INSIDER’S GUIDE CYPRUS: Get the app!
The hugely successful bilingual publication INSIDER’S GUIDE CYPRUS, a 240 pages guide about travelling, hotels and sightseeing in Cyprus with additional info and tips...
Greece’s FM Dendias in Cairo
Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is in Cairo on Thursday to hold talks with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry. Diplomatic sources said that the talks...
Calls to 1480 Helpline increased by 24% in 2020
Calls to the 1480 Helpline have gone up by 24% compared to the corresponding period from last year where the number of calls was...