Frederick University founder Michalis Frederikos passes away

DIKO’s President Nikolas Papadopoulos, offered his condolences on the passing of Michalis Frederikos founder of Frederick University, in a post on his personal Twitter account today saying: “Michalis Frederikos belongs to an elite group of Cypriots, who with their vision, hard work and determination, developed and promoted Cyprus in the fields of education, research, and technology. Condolences to his family and to Frederick University”.

By Maria Bitar
