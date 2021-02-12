Fraud through telephone applications

The police are warning the public about notices on various applications for mobile phones, which only aim at getting money through registration to unwanted subscription services.

According to some complaints, recently citizens have received notices on their mobile phones about a so-called upgrading of their communication. Then, the users are asked to write their phone number for the upgrading but instead they register to subscription service which charge them by SMS.

The police are advising consumers to be very careful when receiving such notices.

(philenews)