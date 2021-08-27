NewsLocalFraud through emails

Fraud through emails

Cyprus Post would like to inform the public that messages are being sent through email for tax payment to Cyprus Post, which are fake.

Cyprus Post has no involvement and urge the public to ignore such messages.

By gavriella
