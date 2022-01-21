NewsLocalFraud through emails

Fraud through emails

The Cyprus Post informs the public that messages that have been send through emails or sms for tax payment to Cyprus Post, are fake.

The Cyprus Post has no involvement and urges the public to ignore these messages.

