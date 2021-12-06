FRAU ARCHITEKT: Exhibition at the Goethe Institute from 7/12 till 5/02

The history of architecture of the last 100 years is also a history of women architects. The exhibition presents 22 women architects from Germany and 11 from Cyprus who have significantly influenced our architecture or are still shaping it today.

From Bauhaus pioneers to currently successful female architects: through portraits, selected works and personal stories, the role of women in architecture is getting some long deserved visibility.

FRAU ARCHITEKT was first presented at the Deutsches Architekturmuseum in Frankfurt (DAM) and was expanded by the Goethe-Institut Cyprus in collaboration with Teresa Tourvas and Müge Riza to include portraits of Cypriot women architects.

The exhibition presented in Nicosia includes the following women architects: Emilie Winkelmann, Marie Frommer, Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky, Lotte Stam-Beese, Lucy Hillebrand, Wera Meyer-Waldeck, Merete Mattern, Iris Dullin-Grund, Verena Dietrich, Ingeborg Kuhler, Gesine Weinmiller, Almut Grüntuch-Ernst, Maro Efthymiades-Adjini, İlkay Feridun, Athina Papadopoulou, Margarita Danou, Sevina Floridou, Münevver Özgür Özersay, Esra Can, Meltem Nalbantoğlu, Christiana Ioannou, Simzer Kaya, Veronika Antoniou.



DURATION | until 5 February 2021 (closed 24/12/21-6/01/22)

OPENING HOURS | Wed-Fri 14:00-19:00, Sat 10:00-14:00

INFORMATION | EXHIBITION OPENING | 7 December 2021, 7p.m.DURATION | until 5 February 2021 (closed 24/12/21-6/01/22)OPENING HOURS | Wed-Fri 14:00-19:00, Sat 10:00-14:00INFORMATION | www.goethe.de/cyprus

WHERE Goethe Institute, Nicosia