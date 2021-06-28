Whats OnFilmsFrancophone film week is around the corner!

Francophone film week is around the corner!

The long-awaited moment of reunion with the public has finally arrived!

The French Institute of Cyprus invites everyone to a Francophone film week from July 3 to 9, 2021 as part of the Francophonie Season 2021.

Six films, subtitled in Greek and having been shown online in April as part of the Francophone Film Festival of Greece will be screened outdoors on widescreen at the Constantia cinema in Palouriotissa at 9:00pm. (Solonos Michailidi 15, Palouriotissa, Nicosia).

Notre Dame
Date: Saturday 3 July

Burning Ghost (Vif-argent)
Date: Sunday 4 July

The Girl with a Bracelet (La Fille au bracelet)
Date: Monday 5 July

Calamity, a childhood of Martha Jane Canary (animation film)
Date: Tuesday 6 July

The Dazzled (Les Eblouis)
Date: Wednesday 7 July

Felicità
Date: Thursday 8 July

With the wind (Le vent tourne)
This film is proposed by the Embassy of Switzerland in Cyprus. Winner of the Locarno Piazza Grande Award.
Date: Friday 9 July

Programme

***

Free entrance

When July 3 – July 9

Where Constantia openair summer cinema

 

By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleDr. Karagiannis: Delta variant is super transmissible and deadly
Next articleVaccination of 16-17-year-olds begins

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros