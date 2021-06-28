Francophone film week is around the corner!

The long-awaited moment of reunion with the public has finally arrived!

The French Institute of Cyprus invites everyone to a Francophone film week from July 3 to 9, 2021 as part of the Francophonie Season 2021.

Six films, subtitled in Greek and having been shown online in April as part of the Francophone Film Festival of Greece will be screened outdoors on widescreen at the Constantia cinema in Palouriotissa at 9:00pm. (Solonos Michailidi 15, Palouriotissa, Nicosia).

Notre Dame

Date: Saturday 3 July

Burning Ghost (Vif-argent)

Date: Sunday 4 July

The Girl with a Bracelet (La Fille au bracelet)

Date: Monday 5 July

Calamity, a childhood of Martha Jane Canary (animation film)

Date: Tuesday 6 July

The Dazzled (Les Eblouis)

Date: Wednesday 7 July

Felicità

Date: Thursday 8 July

With the wind (Le vent tourne)

This film is proposed by the Embassy of Switzerland in Cyprus. Winner of the Locarno Piazza Grande Award.

Date: Friday 9 July

Programme

Free entrance

When July 3 – July 9

Where Constantia openair summer cinema