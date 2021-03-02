News World France's Sarkozy convicted of corruption but likely to avoid jail

France’s Sarkozy convicted of corruption but likely to avoid jail

Top French court rejects bid by Sarkozy to avoid trial over 2012 campaign

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty of corruption and sentenced to three years in prison, a stunning fall from grace for a man who for five years bestrode the national and global stage.

He may not spend any time in prison, however. Two years of his sentence were suspended, and judge said she was open to him staying out of prison tagged with an electronic bracelet for the remaining year, although that decision rests with another judge.

A Paris court on Monday found that Sarkozy, 66, had tried to bribe a judge after leaving office, and to peddle influence in exchange for confidential information about an investigation into his 2007 campaign finances.

“He took advantage of his status and the relationships he had formed,” presiding judge Christine Mee said.

Sarkozy served as president from 2007 to 2012 and retains influence among conservatives, even after retiring. He is the second head of state in modern-day France to be convicted of corruption.

He may not spend any time in prison, however. Two years of his sentence were suspended, and Mee said she was open to him staying out of prison tagged with an electronic bracelet for the remaining year, although that decision rests with another judge.

The court found that Sarkozy had offered to secure a plum job in Monaco for a judge, Gilbert Azibert, in return for inside information about an inquiry into allegations that he had accepted illegal payments from L’Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt for his 2007 presidential campaign.

Sarkozy left the court without speaking, but his lawyer said he would appeal, and prove his innocence.

“This ruling is extremely severe and wholly unjustified,” Jacqueline Laffont told reporters.

ANOTHER TRIAL LOOMS

Sarkozy had burst onto the world stage as a reformer full of ideas who wanted to break with France’s stagnant past on the domestic front and restore the birthplace of human rights to a place of prominence in international affairs.

He earned himself the nickname of the “Gallic Thatcher,” undertaking market-driven reforms such as raising the retirement age, loosening the 35-hour work week and adjusting the tax system to encourage overtime.

Outside France, he brokered a ceasefire to the Russia-Georgia war in 2008, and in 2011 championed a NATO-led military intervention in Libya to support an uprising against its autocratic leader, Muammar Gaddafi.

Investigators had been wiretapping conversations between Sarkozy and his lawyer Thierry Herzog from 2013 as they delved into allegations of Libyan financing of Sarkozy‘s 2007 campaign.

As they did, they learned that Sarkozy and his lawyer were communicating using mobile phones registered under false names.

Sarkozy said he had become the victim of a witch-hunt by financial prosecutors who had used excessive means to snoop on him.

Asked by Reuters if Sarkozy’s conviction could pose a risk to his position as member of Lagardère’s supervisory group, a spokesman for the media group said: “We are delighted with Mr. Nicolas Sarkozy‘s contribution and personal investment in Lagardère’s supervisory board.”

The former French president is also an independent director of French hotel giant Accor.

Herzog and Azibert, who were on trial alongside him, were also found guilty of corruption and influence-peddling.

“Such behaviour can only seriously undermine the legitimate trust that the public must have in the justice system,” Mee said.

Sarkozy and his centre-right party Les Republicains have long said the investigations against him are politically motivated.

The only other president of the Fifth Republic to be convicted by a court was Sarkozy‘s conservative predecessor, the late Jacques Chirac, who was found guilty of corruption in 2011.

Sarkozy is due in court again later this month, on charges of violating campaign financing rules during his failed 2012 re-election bid.

Prosecutors are also investigating allegations that Gaddafi provided Sarkozy‘s 2007 campaign with millions of euros shipped to Paris in suitcases.

Sarkozy denies both allegations.

(Reuters)

l

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleWhat you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Top Stories

World

France’s Sarkozy convicted of corruption but likely to avoid jail

Annie Charalambous -
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty of corruption and sentenced to three years in prison, a stunning fall from grace for a man who...
Read more
World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Annie Charalambous -
Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Global infections up for first time in 7 weeks, WHO says The number of new...
Read more
in-cyprus

Tango aficionados meet up in front of the Comedie Francaise

george -
Tango aficionados meet up in front of the Comedie Francaise, Place Colette, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Paris, France.
Read more
World

Total of 170 U.S. lawmakers urge Biden administration to push Turkey on rights

Annie Charalambous -
One hundred seventy members of the U.S. House of Representatives signed a bipartisan letter sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging President Joe...
Read more
Local

EU to propose vaccine certificates in time for summer holidays

Annie Charalambous -
The European Commission will propose this month an EU-wide digital certificate providing proof of a COVID-19 vaccination that could allow Europeans to travel more...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Annie Charalambous -
Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Global infections up for first time in 7 weeks, WHO says The number of new...
Read more
World

Total of 170 U.S. lawmakers urge Biden administration to push Turkey on rights

Annie Charalambous -
One hundred seventy members of the U.S. House of Representatives signed a bipartisan letter sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging President Joe...
Read more
World

Former French president Sarkozy sentenced to jail

gavriella -
Judges found former French president Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of trying to bribe a judge and of influence-peddling on Monday and sentenced him to three...
Read more
World

Diversity, Netflix dominate Golden Globes

Annie Charalambous -
Drama "Nomadland" and satire "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" won movie honours at the Golden Globes on Sunday in a mostly virtual bicoastal ceremony that was...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros