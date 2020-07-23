News Local France's Macron wants EU action, sanctions over Mediterranean violations

France’s Macron wants EU action, sanctions over Mediterranean violations

French President Emmanuel Macron and his counterpart of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades hold a joint news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

France‘s president on Thursday said it would be a serious error by the European Union to not respond to provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean and said he wanted more sanctions on those who violated Greek and Cypriot maritime space.

Emmanuel Macron’s comments come after Turkey’s navy on Tuesday issued an advisory for seismic surveys in an area of sea between Cyprus and Crete, a move Greece said was an attempt by Ankara to encroach on its continental shelf.

“In this part of the Mediterranean, which is vital for our two countries, energy and security issues are essential. What’s at stake is a power struggle in particular of Turkey and Russia which are asserting themselves more and more and in the face of which the EU is still doing too little,” Macron told reporters alongside his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades.

“It would be a serious mistake to leave our security in the Mediterranean in the hands of other actors. This is not an option for Europe and it is not something that France will let happen.”

The European Union has already imposed some sanctions on Turkey over drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean, but Macron said more sanctions would be needed to stop the violations.

“I stand fully behind Cyprus and Greece in the face of the Turkish violations of their sovereignty. It is unacceptable that the maritime space of (EU) member states be violated and threatened. Those who are doing that must be sanctioned.”

Macron, who has criticised Turkey for months over Ankara’s role in Libya, also said the EU should push for sanctions over those involved in the north African country’s conflict.

“It is necessary to obtain a ceasefire and begin a real dynamic towards a political solution to the Libyan conflict,” he said.

(Reuters)

 

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleAyia Napa, Protaras shopkeepers in dire financial state
Next articlePolice arrest man in connection with attempted murder in Paphos

Top Stories

Local

US Armed Forces visit Alexandroupolis

Maria Bitar -
US Armed Forces visit Alexandroupolis on the one-and-a-half century celebrations of the city’s railway. The Greek Minister of National Defence, Nikos Panagiotopoulos, and the American...
Read more
Local

Event planners protest extension of Covid-19 restrictive measures

Maria Bitar -
Event planners have strongly protested the government's decision to carry on with Covid-19 restrictive measures in regard to weddings and other mass gathering events. The...
Read more
Local

Police arrest man in connection with attempted murder in Paphos

Annie Charalambous -
Police on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old man from Russia who holds a Greek passport in connection with the attempted murder against a 46-year-old foreign...
Read more
Local

France’s Macron wants EU action, sanctions over Mediterranean violations

Annie Charalambous -
France's president on Thursday said it would be a serious error by the European Union to not respond to provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean...
Read more
Local

Ayia Napa, Protaras shopkeepers in dire financial state

Maria Bitar -
Shopkeepers in coastal Famagusta district are in dire financial state since the targeted number of tourist arrivals following the covid-19 pandemic now seems to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Halloumi cheese fingers

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 2 1/2 tablespoon olive oil 175g (6 oz) halloumi cheese, cut into sticks 1 dessertspoon lemon juice 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano freshly ground black pepper to taste Method Prep:5min ›...
Read more
Local Food

Koupes (cracked wheat pies) with mushrooms

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the dough: 1½ cup bulgur wheat 2 cups water 1 tsp. salt For the filling: 250gr. mushrooms, finely chopped ½ cup of olive oil 2 big onions, coarsely chopped 1...
Read more
Local Food

Fried zucchini balls with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 6 medium zucchinis (approximately 1kg) 1 small onion, grated 1 large halloumi (about 250gr.), grated ½ cup simple flour 2 tsps. fine lemon zest 2 big eggs 1 tbsp. fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Rocket salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 cups rocket leaves, rinsed and dried 1 cup cherry tomatoes 1 cup pomegranate seeds 1 red bell pepper ½ cup croutons 2-3 light cheese slices (grated) salt ½ of a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

US Armed Forces visit Alexandroupolis

Maria Bitar -
US Armed Forces visit Alexandroupolis on the one-and-a-half century celebrations of the city’s railway. The Greek Minister of National Defence, Nikos Panagiotopoulos, and the American...
Read more
Local

Event planners protest extension of Covid-19 restrictive measures

Maria Bitar -
Event planners have strongly protested the government's decision to carry on with Covid-19 restrictive measures in regard to weddings and other mass gathering events. The...
Read more
Local

Police arrest man in connection with attempted murder in Paphos

Annie Charalambous -
Police on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old man from Russia who holds a Greek passport in connection with the attempted murder against a 46-year-old foreign...
Read more
Local

Ayia Napa, Protaras shopkeepers in dire financial state

Maria Bitar -
Shopkeepers in coastal Famagusta district are in dire financial state since the targeted number of tourist arrivals following the covid-19 pandemic now seems to...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros