News World France's Macron: vaccination campaign at heart of COVID-19 battle

France’s Macron: vaccination campaign at heart of COVID-19 battle

2163WD-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS_FRANCE_MACRON_O_

President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday (March 23) sought to bring more urgency into France’s vaccination campaign while visiting a vaccination centre in the north.

France and its neighbours are suffering a third wave of infections that threatens recovery in Europe’s largest economies.

Hospitals could face an “unprecedented shock” within three weeks as infections explode, said the head of France’s hospital federation as he urged tougher curbs on social interaction if the spread did not slow soon.

New COVID restrictions that closed non-essential stores and limited how far people can move came into effect in Paris and much of the north last weekend, but Macron stopped short of a full lockdown.

The president later said he hoped there would be targeted campaigns for certain professions, such as teachers, by April or May and that in a race against time public holidays should be no barrier to delivering vaccine injections.

From Saturday, people over 70 will be able to get inoculated. Previously, the government had slated opening up vaccine slots for the age-group in mid April. Vaccinations are currently available for over-75s and anyone over 50 with a serious pre-existing condition.

France’s faltering campaign has been slowed by bureaucracy and public mistrust of vaccines at home, and Europe-wide supply delays, in particular from AstraZeneca.

Nearly a third of French people entered a month-long lockdown last weekend with many expressing fatigue and confusion over the latest set of restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleBishop of Limassol Athanasios tests positive to COVID-19
Next article365 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Tuesday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

World

U.N. rights office urges Turkey to reverse decision on women’s pact

gavriella -
The United Nations human rights office called on Turkey on Tuesday (March 23) to reverse its decision to withdraw from an international treaty aimed...
Read more
World

Chicago suburb to be first U.S. city to pay reparations to Black residents

gavriella -
Decades ago, in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Cordelia Clark ran a restaurant out of her kitchen and parked cabs for her taxi company...
Read more
World

European shares edge higher, as Turkey-exposed banks fall

Annie Charalambous -
European stocks eked out gains by the closing bell on Monday evening after automakers resumed their rally, while banks fell after a slump in Turkey's...
Read more
World

U.S. health agency questions robustness of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine trial data

Annie Charalambous -
AstraZeneca Plc may have provided an incomplete view of efficacy data on its COVID-19 vaccine from a large scale U.S. trial, a U.S. health...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros