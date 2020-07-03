News World France's Macron picks new prime minister to reinvent presidency

France’s Macron picks new prime minister to reinvent presidency

FILE PHOTO: French government "deconfinement" coordinator Jean Castex leaves after a videoconference with the French president and French mayors at the Elysee Palace in Paris after the country began a gradual end to the nationwide lockdown following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool/File Photo

President Emmanuel Macron named Jean Castex, a top civil servant and local mayor who orchestrated France‘s coronavirus lockdown exit strategy, as his new prime minister on Friday as he acted to reinvent his administration and win back voters.

Castex, 55, hails from the centre-right of French politics and served for two years as the second-highest ranking official in the Elysee Palace during Nicolas Sarkozy’s presidency.

An Elysee official described Castex as a senior civil servant whose experience in local politics would help Macron connect with provincial France. Castex was a “social Gaullist”, the official said in reference to the more interventionist, socially minded wing of France‘s centre-right.

The announcement followed the resignation of Edouard Philippe ahead of a widely anticipated overhaul of the government by Macron.

Macron is reshaping his government as France grapples with the deepest economic depression since World War Two, a sharp downturn that will shrink the economy by about 11% in 2020 and reverse hard-fought gains on unemployment.

Investors will be watching to see if Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who has overseen reforms to liberalise the economy and spent big to keep companies like Air France and Renault afloat during the crisis, keeps his job.

“The return from summer holidays will be difficult, we must get ready,” Macron told regional newspapers in an interview published late on Thursday.

Macron and Philippe dined together on Wednesday and met on Thursday. The Elysee source described Thursday’s discussions as warm and friendly. Both men agreed on “the need for a new government to embody the next phase, a new path,” the aide said.

FRESH START

Macron said last month he wanted to start afresh as France embarks on a delicate and costly recovery from its coronavirus slump. Then came his party’s dire showing in nationwide municipal elections on June 28.

The local elections revealed surging support for the Green party and underlined Macron’s troubles connecting with ordinary people. His La Republique en Marche party failed to win a single major city, depriving the president of a local power base ahead of 2022.

The most notable win was Philippe’s success in his old redoubt of Le Havre and his resignation clears the way for him to become mayor of the northern port, from where he could emerge as a rival to Macron in two years time.

Cardboard boxes were delivered to the prime minister’s offices minutes after the government stepped down.

Macron is taking a gamble by replacing Philippe, who is more popular then the president, political analysts say.

But keeping Philippe would have suggested that Macron was too weak to let go of his prime minister and that his party lacked the depth for a full cabinet overhaul.

(Reuters)

FILE PHOTO: French government “deconfinement” coordinator Jean Castex leaves after a videoconference with the French president and French mayors at the Elysee Palace in Paris after the country began a gradual end to the nationwide lockdown following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleCyprus’ rare nocturnal butterfly and endemic beetle (photos)
Next articleHousehold saving rate all time high at 16.9% in the euro area

Top Stories

Economy

Household saving rate all time high at 16.9% in the euro area

Josephine Koumettou -
The household saving rate in the euro area increased to 16.9% in the first quarter of 2020, from 12.7% in the fourth quarter of...
Read more
World

France’s Macron picks new prime minister to reinvent presidency

Josephine Koumettou -
President Emmanuel Macron named Jean Castex, a top civil servant and local mayor who orchestrated France's coronavirus lockdown exit strategy, as his new prime minister...
Read more
Local

Cyprus’ rare nocturnal butterfly and endemic beetle (photos)

Josephine Koumettou -
The Department of Forests took to social media to introduce the public to two rare and protected insect species that visitors to Cyprus' forests...
Read more
Local

Limassol: Man arrested for assault, robbery of 68-year-old

Josephine Koumettou -
A 68-year-old woman from Limassol was attacked on Thursday night while walking home by a man who hit her and stole her wallet, the...
Read more
Limassol

Fornetti

Katerina Panayi -
First you smell the bread and then you are impressed by the delicious dough. The Fornetti chain, although new to Cyprus, dates back to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Cyprus sprouts with cream and prosciutto

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a big, deep frying pan, fry the prosciutto in the olive oil, on medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the onion and garlic...
Read more
Local Food

Pork burger with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella and anchovies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all the ingredients together with the mince in a bowl, and combine well. Divide into 4 balls and form the burgers. Warm a griddle/pan...
Read more
Local Food

Sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the lamb cauls with plenty of cold water and let them settle in water and vinegar for a little while. Soak the bread crumbs...
Read more
Local Food

Loukaniko Pitsilias – Pitsilia Sausage

Andreas Nicolaides -
Pitsilia sausage is produced in the Pitsilia region from pork minced meat that is “cooked” ( matured) in the dry red wine of the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Greece reveals more measures to shield jobs, firms from COVID-19 impact

Josephine Koumettou -
Greece's economy performed better than others in the eurozone in the first quarter but the hit from coronavirus restrictions in the second and third...
Read more
World

Beaches beckon as England to end quarantine for more than 50 countries

Josephine Koumettou -
England's coronavirus quarantine rules for more than 50 countries including Germany, France, Spain and Italy is to end, the British government said on Friday,...
Read more
World

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Josephine Koumettou -
Last updated: 03/07/2020 08:19 The United States reported more than 55,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a new daily global record for the coronavirus pandemic,...
Read more
World

British PM’s father travels to Greece despite UK COVID-19 advisory

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has flown to Greece, despite current advice for British nationals to avoid all but essential international...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros