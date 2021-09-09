NewsWorldFrance to give free access to contraception for women aged up to...

France to give free access to contraception for women aged up to 25

France will make access to birth control free for women aged up to 25 years old from January 1 onwards, in a new measure that will cost the state 21 million euros per year, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.

The policy announcement comes as President Emmanuel Macron’s government prepares for the 2022 election campaign.

“There is a decline in contraception use among some young women and it is mainly for financial reasons,” Veran told France 2 television.

“It is unbearable that women cannot protect themselves, cannot have access to contraception if they want to make that choice because it is too expensive,” he added.

Until now, the age limit for free access to contraception in France was 18 years.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleTraffic police to launch fresh campaign aiming to prevent fatal road accidents
Next articleHow business travel may never be the same again

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros