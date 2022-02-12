NewsWorldFrance to ease travel restrictions for vaccinated travellers

France to ease travel restrictions for vaccinated travellers

France will ease some restrictions on foreign travellers from Saturday to reflect an improving pandemic situation, no longer requiring that those with a European vaccination certificate undertake a COVID-19 test before departing for France, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Non-vaccinated travellers must still show proof of a negative test to enter the country but travellers coming from countries where the circulation of the coronavirus circulation is moderate, the so-called “green countries”, will no longer have to undertake a test and self-isolate upon arrival, it said.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleTurkey demands 11 years behind bars for senior journalist

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros