France recalls ambassador to Ankara over Erdogan comments

France condemned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s remarks questioning the mental health of President Macron and recalled its ambassador to Ankara for consultations.

The French Presidency described Erdogan’s comments as unacceptable and his policy as dangerous in every respect.

The French ambassador to Turkey would be meeting Macron to discuss the situation.

The two countries have been at odds over a series of disputes, including Syria, as well as Libya and Nagorno Karabakh, where they back opposing sides, as well as Turkish provocations and illegal actions against Greece and Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean.