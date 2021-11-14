France marks sixth anniversary of 2015 Paris attacks

French Prime Minister Jean Castex and other leaders on Saturday (November 13) commemorated the sixth anniversary of the attacks in and around Paris that killed 130 people in November 2015.

On Nov. 13, 2015, groups of gunmen and suicide bombers attacked the perimeter of the Stade de France sports stadium, the Bataclan music hall and a string of six bars and cafes: La Belle Equipe, Le Petit Cambodge, Le Petit Carillon, A la Bonne Biere, Casa Nostra, and Le Comptoir Voltaire.

Responsibility for the killings was claimed by Islamic State, which had called on its followers to attack France due to its involvement in the fight against IS in Iraq and Syria.

The Bataclan suffered the most casualties as three gunmen stormed the concert hall and opened fire on the crowd with AK-47 rifles during a performance by the Californian rock band Eagles of Death Metal.

Castex, accompanied by Paris mayor and 2022 Socialist presidential candidate Anne Hidalgo, laid flowers at the sites.

The anniversary comes in the midst of a historic Paris trial of 20 people, including main suspect Salah Abdeslam, over their involvement in the jihadist assault, the deadliest attack ever seen in peacetime France.

Former French president Francois Hollande, who was leading France at the time of the attacks, testified at the trial this week, and other officials are set to give testimonies later this month.