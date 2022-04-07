France gears up for presidential election

NewsWorldFrance gears up for presidential election

2022 04 07t104954z 174049179 Owefep7001157999 Rtrmadp Baseimage 960x540 Efe
France is gearing up for the presidential election on Sunday amid a low unemployment rate and a rapid economic recovery after the pandemic, although the country’s public debt has skyrocketed to preserve a relative social peace.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
