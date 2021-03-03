France eyes possible easing of COVID restrictions from mid-April – gov’t spokesman

France is preparing for a possible easing of measures aimed at curbing the COVID-19 pandemic from mid-April as it banks on an acceleration of its vaccination campaign, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday (March 3).

“We will still face hard times, it is true, but for the first time in months, the return to more normal living conditions is in sight,” Attal told reporters following a meeting of the French cabinet.

“It is neither a far nor uncertain horizon – it is a horizon that is getting closer and closer. We hope maybe from mid-April, and we are preparing for it,” he added.

President Emmanuel Macron has asked government officials to submit proposals gearing towards a “cautious re-opening” of the country, Attal said.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Olivier Veran said France will retain its current measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, including a nighttime curfew, as a bare minimum for the next four to six weeks.

Other measures now in force include the closure of bars, restaurants, museums, sports and music venues.

At 3.78 million, France’s tally of COVID cases is the sixth highest in the world. Its seven-day moving average stood at 21,549, remaining above the 21,000 limit for the sixth day running.