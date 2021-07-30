NewsWorldFrance calls UK quarantine rules discriminatory, excessive

France calls UK quarantine rules discriminatory, excessive

British tourists returning to UK, check in their luggage, as Britain imposed a two-week quarantine on all travellers arriving from Spain, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Gran Canaria Airport, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

England’s decision to keep quarantine measures for travellers coming from France and not for those coming from other European Union countries is discriminatory and not based on science, a French minister has said.

England said on Thursday it would allow fully vaccinated visitors from the EU and United States to arrive without needing to quarantine from next week, but that it would review rules for travellers from France only at the end of next week.

“It’s excessive, and it’s frankly incomprehensible on health grounds … It’s not based on science and discriminatory towards the French,” French Europe Minister Clement Beaune said on LCI TV on Thursday.

“I hope it will be reviewed as soon as possible, it’s just common sense.”

Beaune said France was not planning tit-for-tat measures “for now”.

The British government has said it is keeping quarantine rules for travellers from France because of the presence of the Beta variant there, but French officials say the bulk of cases comes from the island of La Reunion in the Indian Ocean.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleNatural trails of Cyprus. Part XXIV. Lythrodontas – Agros Cycling Route
Next articleBiden pushes cash reward to get vaccinated, new rules for federal workers

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros