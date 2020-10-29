News World France attack: Church sexton had throat slit while preparing for Mass

France attack: Church sexton had throat slit while preparing for Mass

A French soldier stands in front of Notre-Dame church, where a knife attack took place, in Nice, France October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Pool

As he did every day, the sexton of the Notre Dame church in the French city of Nice opened up the doors around 8:30 a.m. There were few people around; the first Mass of the day was not due to start for another two hours.

But soon after he started work, a man armed with a knife entered the church and slit the throat of the sexton, beheaded an elderly woman, and badly wounded a third woman, according to a police source.

The sexton and the elderly woman died on the spot, the third woman managed to make it out of the church into a nearby cafe, but she died from her wounds, Nice mayor Christian Estrosi told reporters at the scene. None of the victims has so far been named.

What happened in the initial moments of the attack inside the church, a neo-Gothic building in a tree-lined square in the centre of Nice, remains unclear.

But testimony from witnesses, mobile phone footage, and accounts from officials, offer an initial if incomplete picture of how the attack ended.

At some point during the attack inside the church, someone ran to a bakery next to the church, and asked staff to call the police.

“I thought it was a joke, I didn’t believe it,” said one of the staff in the bakery, who spoke to French broadcaster BFMTV and gave his name as David.

But when the person insisted the police should be called, David said he walked the short distance to the corner of Rue d’Italie and Avenue Jean Medecin, where last year local authorities installed an intercom in front of the church that connects directly to the municipal police.

David said he pressed the button on the intercom, and summoned the police. The mayor, Estrosi, who had attended last year’s unveiling of the intercom, said this was how police were first alerted to the attack.

David said the police arrived on the scene within 30 seconds, while he went back inside his bakery and pulled down the blinds.

BLOOD AND PANIC

At some point during the attack, the knifeman came out of the church, according to Didier-Olivier Reverdy of police officer’s union Alliance Police Nationale.

“When the attacker came out, there was a kind of panic around the concourse” surrounding the church, said Reverdy. “There was blood visible.”

Anais Colomna was in the lawyer’s office where she works, next to the church, when her phone call was interrupted by the sound of gunfire.

“When I turned around, I saw that they (the police) were firing at someone who was moving away from the church,” she told Reuters. The man police were firing at then disappeared from view, she said.

The first shots were fired at 8:58 a.m., according to local officials in Nice.

What happened next is unclear, but it appeared the attacker went back towards the church.

In video footage obtained by Reuters, shot from a balcony across the street from the church, police officers with guns and Tasers raised, could be seen in the side entrance of the church, looking inside. Gunshots could be heard. It was not clear from the footage what they were shooting at.

Estrosi said that, as police were detaining the attacker, “he kept shouting on a loop, ‘Allahu Akbar’.” The Arabic phrase means God is Greatest. The attacker carried on shouting the phrase even after he was shot and wounded by police, Estrosi said.

The attacker was detained by police at 9:10 a.m., local officials said.

Footage from the same balcony vantage point later showed a man with dark hair on an ambulance gurney being wheeled away from the side of church and into a waiting ambulance. Police with guns surrounded the man on the stretcher, who was motionless.

A witness who observed the scene said the man on the gurney was the knife attacker, but Reuters was unable to independently verify that.

Outside the church a short while later, parishioners gathered to seek news about the victims.

Michele Malé, one of the parishioners, broke down in tears. “We just found out on TV that our sexton was assassinated,” she told reporters. “We’re in shock.”

The sexton — a lay member of staff responsible for the upkeep of the church — was in his late 40s or early 50s and had two children, said Gil Florini, a Catholic priest in Nice.

“He did his job as a sexton very well. He was a very kind person,” said Florini. (Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleMan operating motorised parachute seriously injured
Next articleGreece introduces regional lockdown in north after COVID-19 spike

Top Stories

Local

New covid cases on Thursday are 121, out of 2,530 tests

Annie Charalambous -
The Health Ministry on Thursday announced 121 new COVID-19 cases out of a total of 2,530  laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 4,051. The break-down...
Read more
World

Greece introduces regional lockdown in north after COVID-19 spike

Annie Charalambous -
Greece will impose regional lockdowns on its second-largest city of Thessaloniki and two other regions from Friday after a spike in cases of COVID-19, the...
Read more
World

France attack: Church sexton had throat slit while preparing for Mass

Annie Charalambous -
As he did every day, the sexton of the Notre Dame church in the French city of Nice opened up the doors around 8:30...
Read more
Local

Man operating motorised parachute seriously injured

Annie Charalambous -
A man operating a motorised parachute on Thursday afternoon suffered serious injuries after he fell violently on the ground under circumstances which are investigated. The...
Read more
Local

Second covid-19 test by FM Christodoulides negative again

Annie Charalambous -
A second coronavirus diagnostic test submitted on Thursday by Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides after one of his close associates was diagnosed with...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Greece introduces regional lockdown in north after COVID-19 spike

Annie Charalambous -
Greece will impose regional lockdowns on its second-largest city of Thessaloniki and two other regions from Friday after a spike in cases of COVID-19, the...
Read more
World

Duchess Meghan wins bid to delay court battle with UK newspaper

Annie Charalambous -
Meghan, the wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, won her bid to have a privacy action against a tabloid newspaper postponed until next Autumn after...
Read more
World

Greece to unveil one-month plan against COVID-19 on Friday, Oct 30

Annie Charalambous -
Greece will introduce further restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday, as further lockdowns were imposed in the...
Read more
World

Turkey condemns deadly Nice attack, foreign ministry says

Annie Charalambous -
The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it strongly condemned the deadly knife attack in the French city of Nice. In a statement, the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros